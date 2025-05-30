Sign up
Previous
Photo 1958
Jet Washing the Deck of HMS Queen Elizabeth
Laura set me her favourite challenge- to capture a sport or movement. No way I'm going to manage sport so here's a lone matelot on the deck of one of our aircraft carriers with a ginormous White Ensign billowing above him.
30th May 2025
30th May 25
4
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Tags
getpushedjackier
,
get-pushed-669
katy
ace
Beautifully minimalist motion image
May 30th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Excellent shot. About as sporty as I get too! I ran for a bus in 1974.... not in a hurry to do it again!
May 30th, 2025
Beverley
ace
@casablanca
this tickled me pink…I can’t stop giggling…
your wonderful words of truth
all I can say is ditto… hysterical 😭
May 30th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Brilliant choice…
May 30th, 2025
