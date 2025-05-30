Previous
Jet Washing the Deck of HMS Queen Elizabeth

Laura set me her favourite challenge- to capture a sport or movement. No way I'm going to manage sport so here's a lone matelot on the deck of one of our aircraft carriers with a ginormous White Ensign billowing above him.
JackieR

The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
katy ace
Beautifully minimalist motion image
May 30th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Excellent shot. About as sporty as I get too! I ran for a bus in 1974.... not in a hurry to do it again!
May 30th, 2025  
Beverley ace
@casablanca this tickled me pink…I can’t stop giggling…
your wonderful words of truth
all I can say is ditto… hysterical 😭
May 30th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Brilliant choice…
May 30th, 2025  
