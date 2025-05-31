Sign up
Photo 1959
Wagtail
This little bird was expert at catching bugs. It actually hovered in front of me to grab a damselfly.
31st May 2025
31st May 25
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
1952
1953
1954
1955
1956
1957
1958
1959
3307
3308
3309
1957
3310
1958
3311
1959
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
31st May 2025 11:25am
