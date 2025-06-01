Previous
Incoming by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Laura challenged me to capture a sport and/or motion. Archery's a sport and look carefully there's an incoming arrow! Kerchinggggg- challenges accomplished
JackieR

@la_photographic here you go Laura
June 1st, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
It's never going to reach it at that speed!
June 1st, 2025  
