Previous
Photo 1960
Incoming
Laura challenged me to capture a sport and/or motion. Archery's a sport and look carefully there's an incoming arrow! Kerchinggggg- challenges accomplished
1st June 2025
1st Jun 25
2
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5648
photos
216
followers
89
following
536% complete
View this month »
1953
1954
1955
1956
1957
1958
1959
1960
Latest from all albums
1957
3310
1958
266
3311
1959
1960
3312
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
1st June 2025 10:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
getpushedjackier
,
get-pushed-669
JackieR
ace
@la_photographic
here you go Laura
June 1st, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
It's never going to reach it at that speed!
June 1st, 2025
