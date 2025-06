I love taking photos of flowers and this one was a real challenge, It was in the woods, surrounded by trees and the sun was setting. My poor camera struggled but did well. (Have to say I'm pleased I was shooting in RAW as the detail that was retained is pretty phenomenal)Kali challenged me to make an image for the current Artist Challenge, so here we have Not Quite Black Iris With its little pin-line for the judges next year at camera club, it may look BoB!