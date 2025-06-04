Sign up
Previous
Photo 1963
I'm OK at Doing Boats
One for Wendy's quote thingy.
4th June 2025
4th Jun 25
3
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
3rd June 2025 4:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jrart
,
wsl-15
Beverley
ace
This is pretty awesome… I like your headline!
June 4th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Cutting up a storm.
June 4th, 2025
katy
ace
FAV Unbelievable talent!!!
June 4th, 2025
