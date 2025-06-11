Previous
Jim challenged me to make a still life using the film cameras I have consigned to a cupboard. three of them were my mums (the Rollieflex and the Canons) and the Pentax ME Super I bought in the very early 1980s. I've used the Rollei a few times, it takes great images; one of the Canons still works, but the lenses are quite tacky to the touch and not pleasant to handle.

Setting up the shot I used my new skills in using Photo Pills to calculate the aperture to have front to back depth of field. I then used more skills recently learned with Affinity to selectively alter exposure. I then nipped over to PhotoScapeX to press 2 function buttons to change the colour to sepia and add a texture.

Not a fabulous photo, it's almost got the 'atmoshere' I was aiming for.



@jnr Here you go Jim, as requested a still life of obsolete cameras!
