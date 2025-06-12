Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1966
Sense and Sensibility
Original editions of Jane Austen's novels on display. Quite tattilly bound so wonder if these were self-published ones gifted to friends and family.
12th June 2025
12th Jun 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5665
photos
214
followers
90
following
538% complete
View this month »
1959
1960
1961
1962
1963
1964
1965
1966
Latest from all albums
3319
1964
3320
3321
1965
3322
1966
3323
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
12th June 2025 1:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
books
,
the-vyne
katy
ace
Oh, wow! Fantastic to see.
June 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close