Sense and Sensibility by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1966

Sense and Sensibility

Original editions of Jane Austen's novels on display. Quite tattilly bound so wonder if these were self-published ones gifted to friends and family.
12th June 2025 12th Jun 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas )
538% complete

Photo Details

katy ace
Oh, wow! Fantastic to see.
June 12th, 2025  
