Glasshouse in the Chelsea Physic Garden by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1968

Glasshouse in the Chelsea Physic Garden

My challenger bounced back my challenge to them, to do a colour monochrome.

The mist from the vents was most refreshing and adds a certain atmosphere to the scene
19th June 2025 19th Jun 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
JackieR ace
@matsonnestam
June 19th, 2025  
Beverley ace
A beautiful capture
June 19th, 2025  
