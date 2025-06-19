Sign up
Previous
Photo 1968
Glasshouse in the Chelsea Physic Garden
My challenger bounced back my challenge to them, to do a colour monochrome.
The mist from the vents was most refreshing and adds a certain atmosphere to the scene
19th June 2025
19th Jun 25
2
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
1961
1962
1963
1964
1965
1966
1967
1968
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
19th June 2025 1:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
getpushedjackier
,
get-pushed-672
JackieR
ace
@matsonnestam
June 19th, 2025
Beverley
ace
A beautiful capture
June 19th, 2025
