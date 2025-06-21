Previous
Down Hill Now to Winter!! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1969

Down Hill Now to Winter!!

Or uphill to summer in antipodes!!

Longest day, hottest day and time of sunset 21.21hrs.

Joined Sue (and her Him) on the beach to watch the sun disappear behind Portsdown Hill, heralding in the start of nights drawing in.

21st June 2025 21st Jun 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
539% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
night's drawing in , I said that to my wife tonight as we sat on the patio at 9 pm admiring the garden in daylight !
June 21st, 2025  
Beverley ace
Lovely photo of your both… .beautiful sunsets with lots of giggles
June 21st, 2025  
narayani ace
What a lovely thing to do!
June 21st, 2025  
Denise Wood
Enjoy your warmth - we've just had our shortest day of winter :)
June 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact