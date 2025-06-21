Sign up
Photo 1969
Down Hill Now to Winter!!
Or uphill to summer in antipodes!!
Longest day, hottest day and time of sunset 21.21hrs.
Joined Sue (and her Him) on the beach to watch the sun disappear behind Portsdown Hill, heralding in the start of nights drawing in.
21st June 2025
21st Jun 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Phil Howcroft
ace
night's drawing in , I said that to my wife tonight as we sat on the patio at 9 pm admiring the garden in daylight !
June 21st, 2025
Beverley
ace
Lovely photo of your both… .beautiful sunsets with lots of giggles
June 21st, 2025
narayani
ace
What a lovely thing to do!
June 21st, 2025
Denise Wood
Enjoy your warmth - we've just had our shortest day of winter :)
June 21st, 2025
