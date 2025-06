Portrait of Happiness

"Upon this day, our hands we bind,

A symbol of our hearts entwined.

To witness this, we ask of thee,

Our union forever blessed be."



At the conclusion of a Handfasting ceremony the couple, still handfasted having 'tied the knot', jump over a blessed broomstick to legalise their union.

Not a traditional portrait for this week's prompt, and as I've posted Connie and Vlad's Celebrant in my Strangers' album I'm shoehorning this is for this week's prompt. (My project etc etc!)