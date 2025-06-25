Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1971
Photographer Through a Bridge
Kathy challenged me to make a bridge the main focus of my photograph.
25th June 2025
25th Jun 25
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5686
photos
215
followers
89
following
540% complete
View this month »
1964
1965
1966
1967
1968
1969
1970
1971
Latest from all albums
3332
1970
91
3333
3334
3335
1971
3336
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
25th June 2025 7:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
getpushedjackier
,
get-pushed-673
katy
ace
Choosing to do it in silhouette was brilliant!
June 25th, 2025
JackieR
ace
@kametty
here you go, I did find a bridge!
@grammyn
No idea what he found interesting to photograph, but he was perfectly placed
June 25th, 2025
Kathy
ace
I like the look of the bridge on the beach.
June 25th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
big bold shapes in your composition Jackie
June 25th, 2025
narayani
ace
Great composition
June 25th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
@grammyn No idea what he found interesting to photograph, but he was perfectly placed