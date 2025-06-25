Previous
Photographer Through a Bridge by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1971

Photographer Through a Bridge

Kathy challenged me to make a bridge the main focus of my photograph.
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
katy ace
Choosing to do it in silhouette was brilliant!
June 25th, 2025  
JackieR ace
@kametty here you go, I did find a bridge!
@grammyn No idea what he found interesting to photograph, but he was perfectly placed
June 25th, 2025  
Kathy ace
I like the look of the bridge on the beach.
June 25th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
big bold shapes in your composition Jackie
June 25th, 2025  
narayani ace
Great composition
June 25th, 2025  
