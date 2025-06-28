Sign up
Previous
Photo 1972
Exmouth Beach
An RNLI volunteer died recently and the flag's being flown half-mast in
his
honour.
Fish 'n' chips and ice-creams and making sandcastles in the early evening sunshine.
28th June 2025
28th Jun 25
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
katy
Looks and sounds like a lovely day at the beach in spite of the reason for the half mast flag
June 28th, 2025
