Exmouth Beach by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1972

Exmouth Beach

An RNLI volunteer died recently and the flag's being flown half-mast in his honour.

Fish 'n' chips and ice-creams and making sandcastles in the early evening sunshine.
28th June 2025 28th Jun 25

JackieR

ace
katy ace
Looks and sounds like a lovely day at the beach in spite of the reason for the half mast flag
June 28th, 2025  
