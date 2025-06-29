Sign up
Photo 1973
Photo 1973
The Box
The Box opened in 2020 (oops not a good start) They have a great collection of suspended figureheads which is what I want there to see.
Currently there's a surrealist exhibition, I didn't really enjoy it, quite weird and disturbing. I did enjoy "The Dancer" a sculpture by Leonora Carrington and "A Landscape" by Salvadore Dali.
I also admired a small wooden Henry Moore, 3 Lee Millers and a load of other colourful works.
29th June 2025
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
Looks interesting, where is it? 😁
June 29th, 2025
