The Box

The Box opened in 2020 (oops not a good start) They have a great collection of suspended figureheads which is what I want there to see.



Currently there's a surrealist exhibition, I didn't really enjoy it, quite weird and disturbing. I did enjoy "The Dancer" a sculpture by Leonora Carrington and "A Landscape" by Salvadore Dali.



I also admired a small wooden Henry Moore, 3 Lee Millers and a load of other colourful works.