The Box by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1973

The Box

The Box opened in 2020 (oops not a good start) They have a great collection of suspended figureheads which is what I want there to see.

Currently there's a surrealist exhibition, I didn't really enjoy it, quite weird and disturbing. I did enjoy "The Dancer" a sculpture by Leonora Carrington and "A Landscape" by Salvadore Dali.

I also admired a small wooden Henry Moore, 3 Lee Millers and a load of other colourful works.
29th June 2025 29th Jun 25

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
Looks interesting, where is it? 😁
June 29th, 2025  
