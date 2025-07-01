Sign up
Photo 1975
The Tower Remembers
Oh my it was HOT in London today! We walked 15,000 steps (5+ miles) and like proper ladies we glowed profusely.
There are 3 ceramic poppy displays around the Tower of London, a poppy 'splash crown' to the south, in the west cascading poppies and at Traitors' Gate 'floating' poppies.
Crown Jewels very blingy and sparkly (and stored in a cool safe!)
1st July 2025
1st Jul 25
4
3
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5697
photos
214
followers
89
following
541% complete
1968
1969
1970
1971
1972
1973
1974
1975
3339
1972
1973
3340
3341
1974
3342
1975
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Tags
hot
,
london
,
poppies
,
tower of london
Kathy
ace
Beautiful shots of the poppies.
July 1st, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A great collage to capture all of those lovely poppies.
July 1st, 2025
katy
ace
Such a pretty collage showing all the different views, Jackie. I especially like it against the red background.
July 1st, 2025
narayani
ace
Cool collage
July 1st, 2025
