The Tower Remembers

Oh my it was HOT in London today! We walked 15,000 steps (5+ miles) and like proper ladies we glowed profusely.



There are 3 ceramic poppy displays around the Tower of London, a poppy 'splash crown' to the south, in the west cascading poppies and at Traitors' Gate 'floating' poppies.



Crown Jewels very blingy and sparkly (and stored in a cool safe!)