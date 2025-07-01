Previous
The Tower Remembers by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
The Tower Remembers

Oh my it was HOT in London today! We walked 15,000 steps (5+ miles) and like proper ladies we glowed profusely.

There are 3 ceramic poppy displays around the Tower of London, a poppy 'splash crown' to the south, in the west cascading poppies and at Traitors' Gate 'floating' poppies.

Crown Jewels very blingy and sparkly (and stored in a cool safe!)
Photo Details

Kathy ace
Beautiful shots of the poppies.
July 1st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A great collage to capture all of those lovely poppies.
July 1st, 2025  
katy ace
Such a pretty collage showing all the different views, Jackie. I especially like it against the red background.
July 1st, 2025  
narayani ace
Cool collage
July 1st, 2025  
