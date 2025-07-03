Previous
Parasols Today, Paraplouis Tomorrow by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1977

Parasols Today, Paraplouis Tomorrow

In our local shopping mall, where huge shops are closing down, so it needs brightening up.

3rd July 2025 3rd Jul 25

JackieR

Susan Wakely ace
A great addition to a lack lustre shopping mall.
July 3rd, 2025  
Jim R ace
Very colourful display. Nice capture of it.
July 3rd, 2025  
Catherine
Beautiful. Fav
July 3rd, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
They sure did a terrific job of brightening. It is so vibrant. Love your capture.
July 3rd, 2025  
