Photo 1978
A Wet Activity
Perfect for this week's prompt!
4th July 2025
4th Jul 25
4
2
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5703
photos
214
followers
89
following
541% complete
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wet
,
52jr25
,
52wc-2025-w27
Beverley
ace
Really splashing fun! Great photos..
July 4th, 2025
katy
ace
Fantastic! were these separate drops or one on continuous shoot?
July 4th, 2025
Liz Milne
ace
Cool!
July 4th, 2025
Anne
ace
Brilliant sequence!
July 4th, 2025
