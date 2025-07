I Should Have Started With Flowers!

In an hour and a bit I took 785 photos, of which only 29 were successful droplets (3% success rate) or crowns, of which I processed only 3.

I made quite a few puddles on the kitchen floor, wrecked an artist's board by getting it soaked but got to grips with a(nother) new lens.

(Oh and if He notices the new lens, I'm going to say 'What this old thing?? Had it ages')