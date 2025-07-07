Sign up
🧩 Ta Dahhhhh 🧩
Happy to not do another jigsaw for another 50+ years!! Although finding the missing piece under a placemat was quite exhilarating!
It had to be finished today, an old friend is here for lunch, but we cannot sit outside, so need the dining room table!
Anne, if you email me your address I'll pop it in the post to you.
katy
ace
How satisfying! Both in having it finished and in finding that missing piece! I applaud you for sticking to it since I know you really didn’t wanna do it. On top of that, I gave you a terrific shot for the day.
July 7th, 2025
narayani
ace
Congratulations!
July 7th, 2025
