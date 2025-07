Battle Scenes

So much history in Battle, the town that grew around the Abbey William I (The Conqueror) set up to attone, and pay penance, for the bloodshed at The Battle of Hastings ( that didn't happen in 1066 in Hastings!!)



Top Row - Scarecrows in town and the 1066 battlefield

Middle row - Us and Battle Abbey ruins (large hall is a school!)

Bottom row - Abbey ruins and a sundial in Almonry Garden