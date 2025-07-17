Sign up
Previous
Photo 1985
Bodiam Castle
A proper medieval castle (ruin)
It actually rained enough for us to need cover, but after 10 minutes it stopped, and after 20 minutes totally evaporated away
17th July 2025
17th Jul 25
2
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Tags
national trust
Julie Ryan
ace
The flowers really add beauty to the photo.
July 17th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful picture and a great subject
July 17th, 2025
