Rye Views by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1986

Rye Views

The Mermaid Inn, The House with two Front Doors ( both in Mermaid Street)
A driftwood Christ, selfie up the church tower.
Views from the church tower.

France was clearly visible across The Channel. So used to seeing the Isle of Wight!
Martyn Drage ace
Nice collage
July 18th, 2025  
