Previous
Just Stop by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1987

Just Stop

Playing with new lens, think it'll be an ok for the occasional portrait too

the prompt for this week is pets- and this was the only one to hand!! She's now bored that we're home!
19th July 2025 19th Jul 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
544% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
So sweet.
July 19th, 2025  
Monica
FAbulous shot
July 19th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
beautiful eyes
July 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact