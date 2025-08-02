Sign up
Photo 1992
My Friend Brought Me Some Flours
She forgot to take back her cordial though!
2nd August 2025
2nd Aug 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5749
photos
213
followers
89
following
1985
1986
1987
1988
1989
1990
1991
1992
3370
94
3371
3372
1991
3373
1992
3374
Views
4
Comments
4
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
2nd August 2025 10:39pm
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a thoughtful friend. Looks like some strange drug run!
August 2nd, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
what is it with your friends that they both thought of drugs??
August 2nd, 2025
thedarkroom
ace
@wakelys
well I did wonder!!
August 2nd, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
excellent still life
August 2nd, 2025
