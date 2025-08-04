Previous
On my Walk Around The Campsite by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1994

On my Walk Around The Campsite

I saw bullrushes, mating damselflies, panicking geese, a Leicester Fox, blackberries and disappointed swans.

I also saw grebes, moorhens, coots, a heron and mallards.
4th August 2025 4th Aug 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
View this month »

Shutterbug ace
My kind of walk. Sounds delightful and I love the images.
August 4th, 2025  
Anne ace
Great collage of the local wildlife. Stay safe
August 4th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful collection of great pics
August 4th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Nice collage
August 4th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Looks a nice spot.
August 4th, 2025  
