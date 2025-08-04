Sign up
Previous
Photo 1994
On my Walk Around The Campsite
I saw bullrushes, mating damselflies, panicking geese, a Leicester Fox, blackberries and disappointed swans.
I also saw grebes, moorhens, coots, a heron and mallards.
4th August 2025
4th Aug 25
5
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Shutterbug
ace
My kind of walk. Sounds delightful and I love the images.
August 4th, 2025
Anne
ace
Great collage of the local wildlife. Stay safe
August 4th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful collection of great pics
August 4th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Nice collage
August 4th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks a nice spot.
August 4th, 2025
