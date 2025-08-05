Previous
Walking Teddy by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1995

Walking Teddy

One for the People in A Hat challenge
5th August 2025 5th Aug 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
546% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Too cute, all tone in tone.
August 5th, 2025  
haskar ace
Adorable
August 5th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
So cute!!
August 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact