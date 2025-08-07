Sign up
Previous
Photo 1996
Ugly Huuuuge Goldfish
Simplicity in composition. Simplicity in colours.
Simplicity is this week's prompt
7th August 2025
7th Aug 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5758
photos
213
followers
89
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
7th August 2025 1:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
simplicity
,
52jr25
,
52wc-2025-w32
