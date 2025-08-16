Previous
On My Walk Today by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
On My Walk Today

I picked 1kg of blackberries and photographed lots of fruits
16th August 2025 16th Aug 25

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Susan Wakely ace
The bushes are jam packed with fruit this year.
August 16th, 2025  
