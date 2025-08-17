Sign up
Previous
Photo 1999
Eat Less To Be Less Zaftig!
I'm zaftig because I eat too much and too often!
I couldn't be bothered to cook today, so we had a good old English pub carvery. Veggies cooked to perfection, meat melt in the mouth and no washing up!
17th August 2025
17th Aug 25
5
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5771
photos
212
followers
90
following
547% complete
1992
1993
1994
1995
1996
1997
1998
1999
3385
3386
1997
3387
1998
3388
1999
3389
Views
10
Comments
5
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
17th August 2025 12:25pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
fat
,
cuddly
,
selfie
,
overweight
,
zaftig
,
curvaceous
,
pigword
,
buxum
Susan Wakely
ace
Haha. I have also been Zaftigging today.
August 17th, 2025
Beverley
ace
I’m zaftigging today too 🤣
August 17th, 2025
Merrelyn
ace
It looks delicious but I don't think I'd get through it anymore. (Perhaps my stomach shrank when I was sick in Africa).
August 17th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Sounds good 👌
August 17th, 2025
Anne
ace
Yum, I love a carvery
August 17th, 2025
