Eat Less To Be Less Zaftig! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1999

Eat Less To Be Less Zaftig!

I'm zaftig because I eat too much and too often!

I couldn't be bothered to cook today, so we had a good old English pub carvery. Veggies cooked to perfection, meat melt in the mouth and no washing up!
17th August 2025 17th Aug 25

JackieR

ace
Susan Wakely ace
Haha. I have also been Zaftigging today.
August 17th, 2025  
Beverley ace
I’m zaftigging today too 🤣
August 17th, 2025  
Merrelyn ace
It looks delicious but I don't think I'd get through it anymore. (Perhaps my stomach shrank when I was sick in Africa).
August 17th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Sounds good 👌
August 17th, 2025  
Anne ace
Yum, I love a carvery
August 17th, 2025  
