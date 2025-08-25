Sign up
Photo 2002
On Shark-Boy's Sail Today
From Plataria to Sagiada he was told to look for Fs. Ferries, fishermen and Floaty-fings. He watched us sail, then our wind indicators drooped!
Wildlife spotted - small red dragonfly
25th August 2025
25th Aug 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5782
photos
212
followers
91
following
Tags
jackie-greece
,
jackie-lego
