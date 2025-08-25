Previous
On Shark-Boy's Sail Today by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2002

On Shark-Boy's Sail Today

From Plataria to Sagiada he was told to look for Fs. Ferries, fishermen and Floaty-fings. He watched us sail, then our wind indicators drooped!

Wildlife spotted - small red dragonfly

25th August 2025 25th Aug 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
548% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact