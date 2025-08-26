Sign up
Previous
Photo 2003
Shark-Boy's Sail Today
He saw Albania, despite being told to avoid it. He put his phone to 'plane mode as their charges are extortionate!!
Wildlife spotted a heron, magpies, swifts, and ( drum roll!!!!!) 3 dolphins!!!
26th August 2025
26th Aug 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
jrlego
,
jackie-greece
Zilli~
ace
What a lovely collage of Shark-Boy’s adventures!
August 26th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Wow, surf boy is your lucky omen.
August 26th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Looks like Shark-Boy had an awesome day! Dolphins!!
August 26th, 2025
