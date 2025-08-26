Previous
Shark-Boy's Sail Today by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Shark-Boy's Sail Today

He saw Albania, despite being told to avoid it. He put his phone to 'plane mode as their charges are extortionate!!

Wildlife spotted a heron, magpies, swifts, and ( drum roll!!!!!) 3 dolphins!!!
26th August 2025 26th Aug 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Zilli~ ace
What a lovely collage of Shark-Boy’s adventures!
August 26th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Wow, surf boy is your lucky omen.
August 26th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Looks like Shark-Boy had an awesome day! Dolphins!!
August 26th, 2025  
