Continuing Shark-Boy's Adventures

This morning he hung around with us, he did the 'radio check' and assisted with navigation and steering. He also came on the paddleboard with me (we both stayed dry!). He ended his day by our home made chandeliers.
28th August 2025 28th Aug 25

Zilli~ ace
What great adventures!
August 28th, 2025  
