Previous
Photo 2006
Stormy Sailing
Today Shark-Boy did 19.5 miles, nearly 8 miles under sail. We had to do long tacks, and put the engine on to ensure reaching out destination before the storm hit.
Corfu desperately needs the rain currently falling, and the lightening and thunder is quite thrilling.
30th August 2025
30th Aug 25
1
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5791
photos
212
followers
91
following
549% complete
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
jrlego
,
jackie-greece
Beverley
ace
Ooo so beautiful to see your fabulous collage of photos… happy sailing.
August 30th, 2025
