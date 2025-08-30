Previous
Stormy Sailing by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2006

Stormy Sailing

Today Shark-Boy did 19.5 miles, nearly 8 miles under sail. We had to do long tacks, and put the engine on to ensure reaching out destination before the storm hit.

Corfu desperately needs the rain currently falling, and the lightening and thunder is quite thrilling.
30th August 2025 30th Aug 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
549% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Ooo so beautiful to see your fabulous collage of photos… happy sailing.
August 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact