Photo 2008
Just Call Him Edmund
I caught Shark-Boy doing backstroke in the Turkish Delight. He demanded hot chocolate too, but I told him it's not cold enough
1st September 2025
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Tags
narnia
jrlego
jackie-greece
Zilli~
ace
Tummy
September 1st, 2025
