Previous
Puddle Paddle by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2010

Puddle Paddle

It rained quite heavily on our sail today, and Shark-Boy had fun paddling in the puddles on the hatch cover.
3rd September 2025 3rd Sep 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
550% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact