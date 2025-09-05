Sign up
Previous
Photo 2012
Painting
Our hostess organised painting of 2D boats this evening as souvenirs of our flotilla holiday. Shark-Boy joined in and got a bit messy
5th September 2025
5th Sep 25
5
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Tags
jrlego
Susan Wakely
ace
Fun activity for Shark boy.
September 5th, 2025
Dixie Goode
ace
This is delightful.
September 5th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
What a great set up.
September 5th, 2025
katy
ace
Cute! At least he isn’t covered in paint as I would be had I been there.
September 5th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Super fun…
September 5th, 2025
