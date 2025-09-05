Previous
Painting by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2012

Painting

Our hostess organised painting of 2D boats this evening as souvenirs of our flotilla holiday. Shark-Boy joined in and got a bit messy
5th September 2025 5th Sep 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
551% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Fun activity for Shark boy.
September 5th, 2025  
Dixie Goode ace
This is delightful.
September 5th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
What a great set up.
September 5th, 2025  
katy ace
Cute! At least he isn’t covered in paint as I would be had I been there.
September 5th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Super fun…
September 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact