Previous
Photo 2013
Lazing The Best Life
Our flotilla slummed it at the
Sivota Retreat Hotel
, €30 each for buffet dinner, breakfast and use of pool and showers.
Delicious as it all was, lazing by the pool for an hour was enough for Shark-Boy and it's back on board for a final drift hunting dolphins and turtles.
6th September 2025
6th Sep 25
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Shark-Boy doesn't look like he is at risk from sunbathing with all that clobber on....... sounds like a nice slumming it venue!
September 6th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
He is living the dream life.
September 6th, 2025
JackieR
ace
@casablanca
the keep fit classes start at 07.30 loud shout trainers and awful music
September 6th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Oh no! Quelle horreur!
September 6th, 2025
