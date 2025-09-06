Previous
Lazing The Best Life by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2013

Lazing The Best Life

Our flotilla slummed it at the Sivota Retreat Hotel , €30 each for buffet dinner, breakfast and use of pool and showers.

Delicious as it all was, lazing by the pool for an hour was enough for Shark-Boy and it's back on board for a final drift hunting dolphins and turtles.
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Shark-Boy doesn't look like he is at risk from sunbathing with all that clobber on....... sounds like a nice slumming it venue!
September 6th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
He is living the dream life.
September 6th, 2025  
JackieR ace
@casablanca the keep fit classes start at 07.30 loud shout trainers and awful music
September 6th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Oh no! Quelle horreur!
September 6th, 2025  
