Mats challenged me to capture speed and today I've had a practice, and play with big lens and camera settings, to capture the speed of the water in the fountains at The Hospital of St Cross in Winchester.
I'm not a lover of the milky water effect but did give it a go. Very impressed with lens' and camera's inbuilt stabilisation for hand held, long exposure. Not so impressed with the images though.
@quietpurplehaze21 thank you for your patience as I took over a 100 shots of these fountains (mainly on burst but still!!)