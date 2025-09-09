Previous
Spiralled by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2015

Spiralled

Mats challenged me to capture speed and today I've had a practice, and play with big lens and camera settings, to capture the speed of the water in the fountains at The Hospital of St Cross in Winchester.

I'm not a lover of the milky water effect but did give it a go. Very impressed with lens' and camera's inbuilt stabilisation for hand held, long exposure. Not so impressed with the images though.



9th September 2025 9th Sep 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
552% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
@matsonnestam Here you go Mats, it was interesting playing around with settings and compositions and getting to be more familiar with my big lens. Hoping to capture a more conventional speed later this week

@quietpurplehaze21 thank you for your patience as I took over a 100 shots of these fountains (mainly on burst but still!!)
September 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact