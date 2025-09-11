Sign up
Photo 2016
The No Fishing Sign Was Useful!
Couldn't believe my luck that she flew to the sign in the pond and I managed to focus on her to grab a few shots.
11th September 2025
11th Sep 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5815
photos
213
followers
91
following
Tags
kingfisher
,
sixws-159
,
this is not a composite!
Susan Wakely
ace
Cheeky.
September 11th, 2025
