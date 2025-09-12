Wabi Sabi With a Kerf

Previous
Each month the PigGang have an unusual word to depict photographically. This month the word is kerf which I've depicted with a chipped cereal bowl.

12th September 2025 12th Sep 25

The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Photo Details

Lovely delicate tones. Interesting use of the word.
September 12th, 2025  
Such a delicate composition and a wonderful way to depict what fun word to now learn about.
September 12th, 2025  
