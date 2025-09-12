Sign up
Photo 2017
Wabi Sabi With a Kerf
Each month the PigGang have an unusual word to depict photographically. This month the word is
kerf
which I've depicted with a chipped cereal bowl.
12th September 2025
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Extra, Special Ones
ILCE-6700
12th September 2025 1:57pm
orchid
pigword
52jr25
52wc-2025-w35
mostly whitish
Susan Wakely
Lovely delicate tones. Interesting use of the word.
September 12th, 2025
Walks @ 7
Such a delicate composition and a wonderful way to depict what fun word to now learn about.
September 12th, 2025
