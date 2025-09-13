Sign up
Previous
Photo 2018
Got It This Time
After catching the fish it's bashed to bits to remove scales and break bones and then swallowed whole. Did see her regurgitate prior to some hunts
13th September 2025
13th Sep 25
1
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5819
photos
213
followers
91
following
Tags
kingfisher
narayani
ace
Tough being a fish!
September 13th, 2025
