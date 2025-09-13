Previous
Got It This Time

After catching the fish it's bashed to bits to remove scales and break bones and then swallowed whole. Did see her regurgitate prior to some hunts
13th September 2025 13th Sep 25

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
narayani ace
Tough being a fish!
September 13th, 2025  
