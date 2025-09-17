Sign up
Previous
Photo 2020
Lichens, Fungi and Signs of Change
A little stroll around the campsite and I found many small, and some quite huge, fungi. The lichen is hanging off the trees and the wind has broken off strands, along with fir cones, chestnuts and if course leaves.
17th September 2025
17th Sep 25
2
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5826
photos
211
followers
91
following
553% complete
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2018
3416
3417
3418
3419
2019
2020
3420
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
A great collage
September 17th, 2025
Kathy
ace
Such an interesting collage. Each photo is one to take my time looking at.
September 17th, 2025
