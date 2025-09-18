Previous
Things You See On A Walk by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2021

Things You See On A Walk

Fried egg and tall fungi. Ivy covered postbox and dilapidated bench, and us!!

Thank you Sue for a wonderful couple of days away with our vans, looking forward to seeing bluebells there next year??

For those that wanted to see the boots after the walk, they were in fact much, much cleaner!!!
18th September 2025 18th Sep 25

Joanne Diochon ace
The fired egg has me fascinated.
September 18th, 2025  
