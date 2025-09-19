Previous
The Tree Canopy's Gentle Sounds by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
The Tree Canopy's Gentle Sounds

The wind whistling and gently rattling through the canopy of the tall larch trees was so relaxing, and on the ground we hardly felt a breeze.

This week's prompt to to depict sound in vision.
Beverley ace
Beautiful
September 19th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
And the noise of a friend tripping over a twig.
September 19th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
I appreciate the word - gentle and together with the soft focus results in a smile from me!
September 19th, 2025  
