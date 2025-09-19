Sign up
Previous
Photo 2022
The Tree Canopy's Gentle Sounds
The wind whistling and gently rattling through the canopy of the tall larch trees was so relaxing, and on the ground we hardly felt a breeze.
This week's prompt to to depict sound in vision.
19th September 2025
19th Sep 25
3
1
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
18th September 2025 12:42pm
Tags
sound
,
52jr25
,
52wc-2025-w38
,
snapseeded double
Beverley
Beautiful
September 19th, 2025
Susan Wakely
And the noise of a friend tripping over a twig.
September 19th, 2025
Maggiemae
I appreciate the word - gentle and together with the soft focus results in a smile from me!
September 19th, 2025
