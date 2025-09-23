Sign up
Photo 2024
Fungi
Sue and I did our annual fly agaric hunt in the woods, and because I'd used an app to pinpoint their location, we found them immediately. Unsurprisingly many were 'over', had toppled or been nibbled, but lots of new ones emerging though.
Of the 21 photos I took, these are my favourites
23rd September 2025
23rd Sep 25
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Tags
collage
,
fungi
,
fly agaric
Anne
ace
Well jell! Didn’t know there was an app to find them!
September 23rd, 2025
Nigel Rogers
ace
Neat selection
September 23rd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful collage
September 23rd, 2025
