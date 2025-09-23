Previous
Fungi by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Sue and I did our annual fly agaric hunt in the woods, and because I'd used an app to pinpoint their location, we found them immediately. Unsurprisingly many were 'over', had toppled or been nibbled, but lots of new ones emerging though.

Of the 21 photos I took, these are my favourites
Anne ace
Well jell! Didn’t know there was an app to find them!
September 23rd, 2025  
Nigel Rogers ace
Neat selection
September 23rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful collage
September 23rd, 2025  
