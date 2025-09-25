Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2025
In The Garden
Stopped off at our friends' and it was so warm we had tea in her garden. I love she uses her Christmas mug all year round!
One for 52week prompt
25th September 2025
25th Sep 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5839
photos
212
followers
91
following
554% complete
View this month »
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
Latest from all albums
2023
3424
3425
3426
2024
3427
2025
3428
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
25th September 2025 2:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tea
,
garden
,
52jr25
,
52wc-2025-w39
Judith Johnson
ace
Love the crockery!
September 25th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful pottery… lovely weather
September 25th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice mugs and teapot.
September 25th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close