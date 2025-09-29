Sign up
Previous
Photo 2027
Not a Hotel Room
Annie challenged me to do a geometric photo, and I was inspired by
the Hotel Room
series of Alec Thompson, subject of the current artist challenge
29th September 2025
29th Sep 25
2
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5845
photos
213
followers
91
following
555% complete
View this month »
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2025
3428
3429
2026
3430
3431
2027
3432
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
2
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
29th September 2025 12:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
getpushedjackier
,
ac-thompson
,
get-pushed-687
JackieR
ace
@annied
geometric enough??
September 29th, 2025
Annie D
ace
Ha yes...a very creative response 👌
September 29th, 2025
