Not a Hotel Room by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2027

Not a Hotel Room

Annie challenged me to do a geometric photo, and I was inspired by the Hotel Room series of Alec Thompson, subject of the current artist challenge
29th September 2025 29th Sep 25

JackieR

ace
Photo Details

JackieR ace
@annied geometric enough??
September 29th, 2025  
Annie D ace
Ha yes...a very creative response 👌
September 29th, 2025  
