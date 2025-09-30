Previous
Sea And Sky on Fire Yesterday by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Sea And Sky on Fire Yesterday

As I drove to face to face camera club last evening the sky was so pretty to my right. I took a little detour to the coast, snapped a couple of shots and continued on my way.
30th September 2025 30th Sep 25

JackieR

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
September 30th, 2025  
