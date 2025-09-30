Sign up
Previous
Photo 2028
Sea And Sky on Fire Yesterday
As I drove to face to face camera club last evening the sky was so pretty to my right. I took a little detour to the coast, snapped a couple of shots and continued on my way.
30th September 2025
30th Sep 25
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
29th September 2025 7:06pm
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
September 30th, 2025
