Previous
Photo 2029
Holy Porch
Entrance to Chichester Cathedral
1st October 2025
1st Oct 25
1
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
5849
photos
213
followers
91
following
555% complete
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
1st October 2025 11:47am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
52jr25
,
52wc-2025-w40
judith deacon
Beautifully captured, one of my favourite cathedrals.
October 1st, 2025
