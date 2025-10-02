Sign up
Photo 2030
The Harsh Invisibity Cloak of Homelessness
On our photowalk today we were tasked to capture "ghosts" of people using slow shutter speeds.
I wanted to capture the "ghosts" of the homeless as people walked by "not seeing" them.
2nd October 2025
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Tags
wsl-33
