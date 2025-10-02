Previous
The Harsh Invisibity Cloak of Homelessness by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2030

The Harsh Invisibity Cloak of Homelessness

On our photowalk today we were tasked to capture "ghosts" of people using slow shutter speeds.
I wanted to capture the "ghosts" of the homeless as people walked by "not seeing" them.

2nd October 2025 2nd Oct 25

JackieR

Photo Details

