Boris the Spider by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2031

Boris the Spider

We're not the only residents of the lodge we've rented.

One for the song title challenge
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=bvFuUaCe8eY a lesser known one from The Who
3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (So said Susan Meiselas ) I started on April 1st 2016 planning to do...
Zilli~ ace
Big, but harmless!
October 3rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
He looks a friendly chap.
October 3rd, 2025  
Anne ace
Eek, not good!!
October 3rd, 2025  
